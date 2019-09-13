Police looking for this man after woman sexually assaulted in Pryzm club in Leeds

Have your say

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to identify after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Leeds nightclub.

The serious sexual assault occurred at Pryzm nightclub, on Woodhouse Lane, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the ladies toilets of the nightclub in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Photo: WYP)

A 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the ladies toilet of the club.

Police are now searching for the man pictured and want to identify him in connection with the incident.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the ladies toilets that could assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190463206 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

-> 21-year-old woman murdered in 'domestic-related' incident