Police looking for this man after violent robbery on Leeds Old Road

Detectives have released an Efit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a violent robbery in Heckmondwike.

The incident happened on Monday, August 26 at around 10.10pm at a house on Leeds Old Road.

A male suspect entered the house where the 53-year-old male victim and a friend were sat in the dining room.

The suspect stole some car keys and a handbag.

When the victim confronted the suspect, an altercation broke out between the two men.

Both the victim and the suspect fell down some stairs into the garden during the altercation.

The suspect then got into the victim's car, a red Honda Civic, and the car was driven into the victim causing cuts and bruises to his arms, legs and feet.

The suspect drove off from the scene in the Honda Civic.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, recognises the man in the Efit image or has any further information is asked to contact the police online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us or via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190437005.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

