Police launch urgent search for missing woman last seen on Burley Road
Police are concerned for the welfare of Stephanie Akpan, who has been reported missing from Leeds.
Stephanie, 22, was last seen in the Burley Road area of the city at about 3pm on March 24.
She is from South West London and was due to return home this weekend, police said.
Enquiries are continuing to locate Stephanie, who is described as being about 5ft 3ins tall and of average build.
Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call police in Leeds on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website,
The log reference is 1097 of March 25.
