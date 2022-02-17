He is described by police as black, with short shaven black hair and around 5ft 7ins tall.

Takaka is believed to have links to South Leeds and West Leeds.

Tanaka Chikuni, 15, was last seen in the Hunslet area of Leeds on 8 February after failing to return home from school. cc WYP

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing for the public to assist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 752 of 16 February.