Police launch urgent search for Leeds teen who didn't go home from school
Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager who has been reported missing from Leeds after he didn't go home after school.
Read More
He is described by police as black, with short shaven black hair and around 5ft 7ins tall.
Takaka is believed to have links to South Leeds and West Leeds.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing for the public to assist.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 752 of 16 February.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.