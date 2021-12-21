Richesse Tumba, 15, was last seen in the Killingbeck area of Leeds at around 11pm yesterday (Monday).

He is described as a black male, 5ft 6ins, and is of slim build with black hair.

Richesse was last seen wearing a blue coloured coat or jacket, dark or grey coloured jogging bottoms and grey shoes with white laces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen 15-year-old Richesse Tumba? (Photo: WYP)

Police are concerned for his welfare and are asking for the public to help in providing information on his movements or whereabouts.