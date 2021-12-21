Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 15-year-old boy from Leeds as concerns grow for his welfare
Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing 15-year-old boy from Leeds.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 10:33 am
Updated
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 10:34 am
Richesse Tumba, 15, was last seen in the Killingbeck area of Leeds at around 11pm yesterday (Monday).
He is described as a black male, 5ft 6ins, and is of slim build with black hair.
Richesse was last seen wearing a blue coloured coat or jacket, dark or grey coloured jogging bottoms and grey shoes with white laces.
Police are concerned for his welfare and are asking for the public to help in providing information on his movements or whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 50 of December 21.