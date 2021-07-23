Police launch urgent appeal to find 15-year-old Leeds boy missing after heading home

Alfie Smith, 15, was last seen leaving an address in the Beeston area and heading back to his home address on Tuesday July 20, 2021.

Alfie is described as white male, 5ft6, medium build with blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit top, blue Hugo Boss shorts and black trainers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Smith, 15, was last seen leaving an address in the Beeston area and heading back to his home address on Tuesday July 20, 2021.

Officers are concerned for Alfie’s welfare and are appealing to the public to assist.

Enquiries suggest Alfie may have travelled to York or surrounding areas, police said.