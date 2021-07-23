Police launch urgent appeal to find 15-year-old Leeds boy missing after heading home
Police are appealing for information to locate a missing teenager from Leeds.
Alfie Smith, 15, was last seen leaving an address in the Beeston area and heading back to his home address on Tuesday July 20, 2021.
Alfie is described as white male, 5ft6, medium build with blonde hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit top, blue Hugo Boss shorts and black trainers.
Officers are concerned for Alfie’s welfare and are appealing to the public to assist.
Enquiries suggest Alfie may have travelled to York or surrounding areas, police said.
Anyone with information that may assist in locating Alfie’s whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting log 831 of 21/7.