Police launch urgent appeal for missing Leeds man Jack Hirst
Police are appealing for information to help trace a man who has gone missing in Leeds.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 16:31 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th October 2019, 16:50 pm
Jack Hirst, aged 22, from Hunslet, was last seen in City Square at about 11am today (14/10) and there are concerns for his welfare.
He is 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with ginger hair.
Jack was last seen wearing light grey Nike tracksuit top and bottoms, black trainers and a dark grey woolly hat.
Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “We urgently need to find Jack and check that he is okay.
"We would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could help us to trace him.
"His family are very worried about him and want to know that he is safe.”
Anyone with any information that could assist is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 455 of October 14.