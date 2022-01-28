Police launch urgent appeal for Pudsey man wanted in connection with domestic violence offences
Police are appealing for information to find a man who is wanted in connection with domestic violence offences.
Officers have conducted numerous enquiries to locate Christopher Taylor, 36.
He is believed to reside in the Pudsey area.
Taylor is described as being about six feet tall and of slim build.
If you can help to locate him then please contact police in Leeds on 101, quoting crime reference 13210607681.
