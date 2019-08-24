Police launch urgent appeal for missing West Yorkshire pensioner

Police in Calderdale are urgently appealing for information to trace an elderly man who has gone missing from his home in a rural area of Todmorden.

Eric Dale, aged 65, was reported missing from his home in Shore Green, Cornholme, Todmorden, at 10.20pm last night (Aug 23).

He walks with a limp and the area where he lives is within difficult rural terrain and there are concerns he may have fallen.

He is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of stocky build, with dark hair. He usually wears a blue baseball cap and is a familiar figure to people who regularly sits near Todmorden market place.

Officers have been searching the local area with support from the police helicopter and mountain rescue volunteers.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact the duty inspector at Calderdale District on 01422 337052 or via 101 quoting log number 2181 of August 23.