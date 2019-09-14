Police launch urgent appeal after woman and toddler involved in West Yorkshire crash

Police are appealing for information following a fail to stop collision in Huddersfield.

It happened in Leeds Road on Wednesday, September 11th at about 6pm, when a green Ford Fusion car (described as grass green) was in collision with a blue Vauxhall Corsa, close to the junctions with Canal Street and Barr Street.

The driver of the Fusion was reported to have been a white male around 30 to 40 years old with a bald or shaved head.

He is said to have verbally abused the female driver of the Corsa before driving off towards Huddersfield without leaving his details.

PC Andrew Senior, who is investigating the incident, said: “The woman, who was travelling with her two-year-old son, was shaken up by what happened and attended hospital with slight injuries.

“The road was very busy with traffic at this time and we would urge anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident, or who may recognise this man’s description or the vehicle, to contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support team on 101 or online via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 1481 of 11 September.”