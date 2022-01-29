Police launch fresh appeal for information after missing man seen in Otley Chevin area
Detectives have launched a fresh appeal for information regarding a missing man, following a sighting of him in Otley.
Paul Hammond, 61, from Burley in Wharfedale, was reported missing shortly before 10.30am on January 27.
Extensive enquiries have since been ongoing to locate him, police said.
Officers are today (Saturday) searching in the Otley Chevin area following a potential sighting of him there.
Yesterday officers released dashcam footage taken at about 1pm on Thursday near to the Old Malt Shovel Pub in Burley.
Paul is described as a white, 6 ft tall, of a heavy build, with short dark hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a grey shirt, black jogging bottoms and a black jacket.
Police and his family are very concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1864 of 27 January.
