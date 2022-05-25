Police launch appeal to find missing 57-year-old Leeds woman

Sara Moran, 57, was reported missing this morning after last being seen in Selby Road, Halton, at about 8.10am.
There are concerns for her welfare and officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to locate her.
She is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, medium build, with long ginger hair down to her waist in dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a grey top, blue jeans and white trainers, and a red head scarf.
Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 399 of May 25 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat