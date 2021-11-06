Police launch appeal after seven-year-old injured by flare at Yorkshire football match
Police have launched an urgent appeal after a seven-year-old football fan was injured at a match in Yorkshire on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Police are appealing to trace a Hull fan who threw a flare at today’s game against Barnsley at Oakwell stadium, Barnsley.
Shortly before half time, the fan threw a flare in to the crowd which hit another Hull fan – a 7-year-old child – in the face, police said.
The child suffered minor injuries, police confirmed.
In a social media post, South Yorkshire Police said: "We are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage but are asking for anyone who knows who’s responsible to contact us or the club.
"The incident number to quote is 306 of 6 November and information can be reported through 101, online or using live chat."