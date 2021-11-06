South Yorkshire Police are appealing to trace a Hull fan who threw a flare at today’s game against Barnsley at Oakwell stadium, Barnsley.

Shortly before half time, the fan threw a flare in to the crowd which hit another Hull fan – a 7-year-old child – in the face, police said.

The child suffered minor injuries, police confirmed.

Police have launched an appeal

In a social media post, South Yorkshire Police said: "We are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage but are asking for anyone who knows who’s responsible to contact us or the club.