Police launch appeal after death of 25-year-old pedestrian on M1
Officers investigating a collision on the M1 last night are appealing for witnesses and information to help with their enquiries after the death of a pedestrian on the M1.
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 4:56 pm
Updated
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 4:57 pm
Emergency services were called at 11:52pm on Friday October 18 following reports that a black Mercedes CLA had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian in the third lane of the carriageway between junction 35A and 36 Northbound.
The pedestrian, a 25 year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family are being supported by specially trained officers.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have been in the area at the time.
If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 1011 of the 18 October 2019.