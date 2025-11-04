Police keen to trace man wanted in connection with Leeds rape
Delaney is wanted in connection with the matter, which is reported to have occurred at an address in the Holbeck area of Leeds in July last year.
The 28-year-old is also wanted on suspicion of breaching a restraining order and is the subject of a recall to prison.
Numerous enquiries have been made to locate Delaney, who is described as being about 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build.
He has several tattoos, including a cross on his left leg and rosary beads and his surname on his right arm.
He has links to the Holbeck, Armley and Adel areas of Leeds.
If you can assist in locating Delaney then please contact police on 101, or by using the livechat facility on our website.
The crime reference is 13250525901.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.