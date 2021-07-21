West Yorkshire Police Leeds East team posted a new message on Wednesday night which said: "Unfortunately we are still getting reports of youths swimming and diving in open water in the area. please can I ask you all if you have parental responsibilities to remind your children of the dangers in doing this."

Officers from the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) also reported seeing people in both Ardsley Reservoir and Woodlesford Locks earlier today (Wednesday).

Just yesterday, the body of 15-year-old Caden Taylor was pulled from the canal at Knottingley.

He has been described as 'kind and talented' by a staff member at his school.

There have been several other water deaths over the past few days across Yorkshire and beyond.

A post on the Leeds South NPT Facebook page read: "There were clear signs that groups have been present leaving litter and flotation items behind.

"When officers attended today, some youths were actually in the water.

"We are also receiving information that youths are jumping over the bridge and are being carried by the weir.