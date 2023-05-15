Muin Ahmed, from Beeston, was last seen on May 8 and there were concerns for his welfare. Detectives from Leeds District CID had been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him. He previously went missing in April and was found in Aberdeen in Scotland.

West Yorkshire Police had issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts on Monday. It was confirmed on Tuesday that Muin had been found safe and well.

A force spokesperson said: “Muin Ahmed, who was previously the subject of a missing person appeal in Leeds, has been found safe and well. Thank you to all those who shared the appeal and assisted with enquiries to locate him.”