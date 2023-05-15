Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Police issue update on search for missing Leeds teenager

Police have issued an update on their search for a 15-year-old boy from Leeds who had been missing for a week.

By Abi Whistance
Published 15th May 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 10:28 BST

Muin Ahmed, from Beeston, was last seen on May 8 and there were concerns for his welfare. Detectives from Leeds District CID had been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him. He previously went missing in April and was found in Aberdeen in Scotland.

West Yorkshire Police had issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts on Monday. It was confirmed on Tuesday that Muin had been found safe and well.

A force spokesperson said: “Muin Ahmed, who was previously the subject of a missing person appeal in Leeds, has been found safe and well. Thank you to all those who shared the appeal and assisted with enquiries to locate him.”

Muin Ahmed had been reported missing from Leeds.Muin Ahmed had been reported missing from Leeds.
