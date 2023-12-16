Police are appealing for witnesses after a man forced his way into an elderly couple’s West Yorkshire home and demanded money.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on Watling Road, Castleford, shortly before 6pm yesterday evening (December 15). The female victim was returning home on her mobility scooter when she became aware of the male cycling around her cul-de-sac.

When she went into her home, the male appeared at the door and forced his way into the property demanding money before making his way in to one of the rooms. When confronted by the woman’s partner, he pushed the female over causing injuries before leaving the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Sarah Degnan of Wakefield District CID said: “Fortunately, the elderly victims were not seriously injured in this incident, but that could easily have been very different and they have certainly been left shaken by the ordeal.

The incident happened on Watling Road, Castleford, shortly before 6pm yesterday evening. Pictures: Google/Stock

“Nobody deserves to have this happen to them and I would appeal to anyone who has information about the incident to report it to us.”

The suspect is described as a white male, of skinny build, aged in his early 20s, approximately 5ft 6ins to 5ft 8ins tall and wearing a plain grey hooded top and plain grey tracksuit bottoms. Detectives from Wakefield District CID are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.