Police issue gun warning as Leeds shooting murder inquiry continues

one of Leeds’s top police officers has warned that firearms incidents “will not be tolerated” in the city.

The warning comes after two more arrests were made in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Lewis in Chapeltown.

Police at the scene of an incident on Reginald Street, Chapeltown, Leeds, on August 2.

Mr Lewis was taken to hospital on Wednesday evening, August 1, after suffering serious injuries in a shooting in Reginald Street, Chapeltown.

Police confirmed that the 24-year-old had died in hospital on Thursday, August 2.

West Yorkshire Police detectives were last night questioning two more people in connection with the incident on Wednesday, August 1.

Superintendent Joanne Morgan, of Leeds District Police, said that extensive investigations are continuing into the incident and that officers were working closely with the community.

She said: “I want to reassure our residents that we treat all firearms incidents extremely seriously and that they will not be tolerated in Leeds or West Yorkshire.

“We have now made a number of arrests in connection with this incident and are carrying out extensive investigations.

“Our neighbourhood policing teams are also very active and visible in the communities carrying out reassurance work and we are continually liaising with community partners to inform them of the situation and they have been incredibly supportive of our ongoing work.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported last week that tributes were being paid to Mr Lewis.

Among those to pay tribute was Angela Charles who said: “He was so young. RIP young man, my thoughts go out to your family at this sad time.”

Anyone with any information to assist the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team with their enquiries is urged to contact the police via 101.

Information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.