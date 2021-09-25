The Firearms Prevent Team is continuing with a number of enquiries regarding incidents on Smith Avenue and Holroyd Hill in the Wibsey area of Bradford on Tuesday September 21, and are appealing for information regarding them.

They are a black Mitsubishi Shogun, a light blue or silver Toyota Auris, a silver or gold Peugeot 5008 and a silver five-door Vauxhall Corsa and were seen in the area of Smith Avenue and Holroyd Hill on that Tuesday evening, between 6pm and 6.30pm.

The Vauxhall Corsa and Toyota Auris have since been located and recovered by police, but officers are still seeking information as to the whereabouts of the other two vehicles.

The silver or gold Peugeot being sought by West Yorkshire Police.

Anyone who saw the movements of these vehicles in the Smith Avenue and Holroyd Hill areas is asked to come forward.

In particular, anyone who has information regarding the occupants of the vehicles between these times is asked to contact police on 101, or via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1332 of 21 September.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

The Toyota car that has already been located by police.

Police have also already found this silver Vauxhall Corsa.