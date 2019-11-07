Police issue CCTV of man they wish to speak to in connection with serious Leeds attack

Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone who can identify the man pictured as investigations continue into a serious assault at the Ten Fourteen bar in Holmfirth early on Saturday morning (Nov 2).

Enquiries remain in ongoing into the incident - which took place just prior to 2am in the bar on Dunford Road - and resulted in the 21 year old victim receiving a facial injury.

He was found in nearby Victoria Square by the ambulance service and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police CCTV

Detective Inspector Andy Lockwood of Kirklees District CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this serious assault and would like to speak to anyone who can identify the man pictured in CCTV stills who we wish to speak with in connection with what took place.

“Anyone who can assist the enquiry is asked to contact Kirklees District CID 101 referencing police crime number 13190562865

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail.

Police CCTV