Police investigations continue in Chapeltown after slashing attack near illegal nightclub

Police cordons are still in place in Chapeltown as officers continue to investigate the scene where a man was slashed in the face.

A police van and three officers were still visible this morning (Tuesday) as the cordon remains in place on Back Newton Road.

However, access to the parade of shops has been restored.

A 45-year-old man had his face slashed in the early hours on Sunday, April 28.

He took himself to the hospital where he was then spoken to by the police.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Residents living nearby said the attack happened outside an illegal nightclub known at ‘The Hole.’

A neighbour, who wanted to remain anonymous, said an unlicensed drinking den had been operating in the area on and off for around 15 years.

He said: "It had quietened down for a while but over the last few months there have been more and more violent disputes on Friday and Saturday nights."

"It's getting increasingly out of control. It often ends up kicking off at around 5am or 6am.

"I have said that someone will get hurt. It's unfortunate that it's come to this to make it stop."

