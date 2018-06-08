Police investigating man's death in Chapeltown says post-mortem examination was 'inconclusive'

The man was found collapsed in Mexborough Avenue, Chapeltown. Picture: Google

Police investigating the death of a man in Leeds say a post-mortem examination carried out yesterday was inconclusive.

They say further work is to be carried out into the circumstances but it is no longer being treated as a suspicious death.

Officers had been called to Mexborough Avenue in Chapeltown on Wednesday morning after the 31-year-old man was found collapsed.

He was treated by ambulance staff at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "A 39-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident, has since been released without charge.

"A post-mortem examination held yesterday was inconclusive and further work to establish the cause of death is ongoing but the man’s death is not now being treated as suspicious."

