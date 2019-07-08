Police investigating death of West Yorkshire 20-year-old charge man with murder

Have your say

Police investigating the death of a 20-year-old from Bradford have charged a man with murder.

The body of Mohammed Feazan Ayaz was found in Saffron Drive, Allerton in the early hours of last Monday (July 1).

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said Suleman Khan, aged 20, of Sandford Road, Bradford has been remanded in custody charged with murder.

Also remanded are Shaoib Shafiq, aged 19, of Gladstone Street, Bradford, who has been charged with assisting an offender, and a 16-year-old male from Bradford, who has been charged with the same offence.

All three are due to appear before Bradford magistrates today.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time, as does a 30-year-old man.

Two women aged 21 and 28, who have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, are also in custody.

A number of scenes remain in place across the district today as enquiries continue into his death, police said.