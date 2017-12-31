Police investigating allegation of serious sex offence in Wakefield name man they want to trace

POLICE investigating an allegation of a serious sexual offence in Wakefield have released details of a man they would like to speak to.

Abraham Weldegergis, who is believed to live in Bradford, is being sought by police in relation to the matter, which is reported to have occurred in Wakefield on December 2.

He is aged 26, of medium build and around 5ft 8in tall.

A West Yorkshire Policespokesman, said: "We are continuing enquiries to trace him and anyone who can assist these is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170562570.

"Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."