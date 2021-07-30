Police investigating after woman in her 30s assaulted by two men while walking in woods near Ilkley
Police are trying to trace two men alleged to have assaulted a woman and pushed her towards a white van while she was walking in Ilkley.
The victim, aged in her 30s, was walking in Panorama Wood at 9pm on Wednesday July 28 when she was approached by the suspects.
They had arrived in a white van which was parked near Hollings Wood Rise.
She was able to flee the scene but received injuries to her face and arms as a result of the incident.
The first suspect has been described as an Asian male, aged in his late 20s, 5'10”, slim, with an athletic build and dark hair. The second suspect has been described as a white male, of a bigger build than the first man and wearing grey coloured clothing.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Detective Inspector William Tsang, of Bradford District Police, said: “We would like to appeal for witnesses and in particular anyone who saw a white van in the vicinity.
“We do believe this was an isolated incident, thankfully the woman was not seriously injured, she has been safeguarded and we have specially trained officers providing her with help and support. We have assigned additional resources in the district to assist with our investigation into this incident.
“We have increased our high visibility patrols in and around the area to provide additional reassurance to the local community.
“I would urge anyone who has witnessed anything or has any further information to come forward and assist us with our ongoing enquiries.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13210381912 or online via the website. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.