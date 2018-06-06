Police investigate 'dangerous' act of vandalism at Brimham Rocks

North Yorkshire Police is working with the National Trust to investigate 'considerable damage' caused by vandals at Brimham Rocks.

The force today issued an appeal for information as it revealed a group of young people had been seen pushing a rock at the top of one of the beauty spot's famous rock formations last Friday.

A police spokesman said their actions had caused 'irreplaceable' damage as well a potential hazard for other visitors.

He said: "A group of five young people were seen pushing a rock at the top of one of the crags. This resulted in the rock falling from the crag causing damage to the crag face.

"The damage this has caused is irreplaceable and it is now in a potentially dangerous condition.

"The incident has not only caused considerable damage to both the rock and the crag face, but those responsible also put themselves in danger and have created a potential hazard for other visitors to Brimham Rocks."

The group were seen pushing the rock at around 8.45pm on Friday, June 1.

Fire crews from across the district were called to battle a blaze at the beauty spot last month, although there has been no suggestion that the two incidents are linked.

Anyone with information about the identity of those responsible for the damage to the rock formation is urged to call police on 101, choose option 2 and quote reference 12180097959.

Alternatively, email bill.hickson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk to pass on information.