Police increase patrols as children armed with flame-throwers terrorise Yorkshire villagers
Police officers have increased patrols in a Calderdale village after reports of children terrorising residents with anti-social behaviour.
Residents in Stainland reported children making homemade flame-throwers out of pipes and gas canisters and starting fires in parks.
Coun Paul Bellenger raised the issue with Calderdale Council at a full council meeting last month.
He said Stainland's anti-social behaviour officer had worked tirelessly to deal with issues but needed help “to nip it in the bud for good".
-> RSPCA appeal as dog brutally attacked then abandoned on Yorkshire streetCoun Bellenger said: "Over the past two evenings we have had fires in parks, we have had kids making flamethrowers out of pipes and gas cannisters, knocking on people’s windows.
“We have had some roadworks in the middle of Stainland that have actually closed the road for two days.
"They’ve been removing barriers and allowing vehicles through, charging people in vehicles £2 to come through".
A spokesperson for the Calderdale Lower Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team said officers are increasing patrols to provide a visible presence for the community.
They said: "We are working closely with the Community Safety Partnership, ASB Team and Early Intervention team.
"Local officers are providing a visible presence to deter further ASB and we would always encourage prompt reporting of any incident."
