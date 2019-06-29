Police in Leeds stop quad bike believed to have been stolen by tactical contact

Have your say

A quad bike which was believed to have been stolen was seized by police after tactical contact.

West Yorkshire Police Officer PC Pearson said the quad was stopped on Baildon Road yesterday (June 28).

In a twitter post, he put: "If your illegal on a bike....you will be stopped!!!"

In a later post, the police officer defended his actions after the original tweet 'drew some attention'.

He clarified: "This has drawn some attention, so to clarify. Using the NDM we can/will pursue quads and motorcycles.We can/will use contact where needed to avoid a pursuit. We can/will keep you safe and take these vehicles off our streets!