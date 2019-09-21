Police in Leeds searching for wanted 21-year-old after 'high value theft offences'

Police in Leeds are appealing for information to trace Nathan Brady, who is wanted by officers.

Leeds District Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about the whereabouts of Nathan Brady, aged 21, who is from the Osmondthorpe area of the city.

Officers want to speak to the 21-year-old in connection with high value theft offences, and the assault of a member of staff at a store in Leeds city centre in May this year.

A number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate Nathan Brady across the Leeds and it is believed he could be within the East Leeds area.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 referencing crime number 13190266129.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.polcie.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 00800 555 111.