Police in Leeds district catch dodgy drivers for range of offences in clampdown with DVSA and HMRC

Police in Leeds spent a day working with DVSA and HMRC to clampdown on drivers for a range of offences including no MOTs and driving with mobile phones.

Officers from Morley Police station teamed up with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs, HM Courts, Roads Policing and the Leeds District Off Road Bike team for the operation on Friday, March 22.

As a result of the operation, two drivers have been reported for summons - one of which had no MOT or tax and had numerous faults with the car but continued to drive it despite it failing its MOT more than a month ago.

Six traffic offences were issued for people not wearing a seatbelt.

One traffic offence was issued to a driver with no MOT, another for a defective tyre and one for a 'non-conforming' number place.

Two people were giving traffic offences for driving whilst using their mobile phone.

Another driver was given a vehicle defect rectification notice. This is used for relatively minor defects, like cracked light lenses, blown bulbs, worn tyres or illegal number plates.

HMRC also checked a number of vehicles and 1 driver was found to be using red diesel. The driver was fined £283.00.

£1300.00 was recovered by HM Courts Officers for non-payment of fines.

DVSA issued 11 immediate rectifications notices for vehicles in an unsafe condition for use on the road and 2 vehicles were issued with delayed rectification notices.

One driver was also dealt with for delivering without an operating licence.

Speeding checks were carried out at Bradford Road, Western Road, and Royston Hill.

In a statement on Facebook, West Yorkshire Police Leeds South said: "Numerous vehicles were advised regarding their speed and issued with warning letters.

"We will continue to monitor these locations over the coming weeks."

