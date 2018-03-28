Police in Keighley seized these weapons and made arrest after reports of man 'wielding sword' in Hanover Street

A man is being held in police custody after reports of a person wielding a sword in the street in Keighley.

Police arrested the 38-year-old man after being called to Hanover Street at 5.12pm yesterday.

West Yorkshire's Road Policing Unit last night tweeted: "There has been speculation on social media about what happened this tea time.

"One of our units attended and arrested a person wielding these in the street. We don't just deal with vehicles and road offences!"

A spokesman said this morning that the man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He said: "No injuries were reported and the man was arrested without incident.

"He remains in custody at this time."

