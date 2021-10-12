Police in East Leeds tackling drug offending seize huge knife after being threatened with weapons

Police in East Leeds were conducting proactive patrols to tackle ongoing drug dealing, police said.

Officers were threatened with weapons however one man was arrested with a large amount of class A drugs.

The huge knife was seized from the man by police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pic: Op Jemlock

he stop was made as part of Operation Jemlock, a West Yorkshire Police crackdown on serious violent crime and drugs crime.

Operation Jemlock was launched in April 2019 after Chief Constable John Robins met with the Home Secretary.

West Yorkshire was given additional funding for work to tackle knife crime and reduce violence in our communities.

More than 4,000 arrests have been made as part of the operation.