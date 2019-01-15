Police identify body of man found in Butterley Reservoir near Marsden

Have your say

A body discovered in a reservoir in Kirklees has been identified as that of a man, police have said.

Officers were called to Butterley Reservoir near Marsden, shortly after 11am on Friday after a member of the public spotted a body in the water.

Underwater search teams recovered the body and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said today (Tuesday).

It follows an appeal for information by the force, which released an image of the jacket worn by the man yesterday.

