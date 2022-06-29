Police hunting suspect of serious assault in Bournemouth need help identifying Leeds man

Dorset Police have been carrying out enquires into the assault which took place on Madeira Road at approximately 1am on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
They are now releasing an image of a man they believe may assist with their investigation.
Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We have been investigating this serious assault for several months but have now reached the stage where we need the public’s help to identify the man in this photograph.
“I’m urging anyone who knows or thinks they might know this man to get in touch with us.”
Anyone with information regarding his identity is urged to get in touch quoting: 55210183526.