Police hunting suspect after woman assaulted in domestic incident in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police are hunting 'an identified suspect' after a woman was assaulted in a domestic incident in Shadwell, north Leeds,

At 9.15pm on Saturday, May 18, police received a report of a woman being assaulted by a man in Bay Horse Lane, Shadwell.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "The man had driven off leaving the woman at the scene.

"The victim, who is aged in her thirties, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not considered life threatening.

"A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination.

"It is being treated as a domestic incident and enquiries are ongoing to arrest an identified suspect."

A female neighbour, who did not want to be named, described how she heard shouting at around 9pm and went outside to find the victim with serious injuries.

"I heard shouting and went to see if whoever it was was okay.

"A woman had been attacked in what looked like a domestic.

"Someone driving past had already stopped to call 999 so I sat with her until the ambulance came and took her to hospital. She'd been hit quite severely and her injuries looked very serious.