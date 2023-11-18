Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Police hunting for criminal who is thought to be in Leeds or Wakefield

Police are appealing for information to help locate David Magee who is wanted on recall to prison.
By Nick Frame
Published 18th Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT
Magee, aged 40, is believed to be in the Wakefield or Leeds areas. He is described as a white male, 6ft 3ins tall and is a slim build.

Anyone who thinks they have seen David or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at the live chat quoting reference 13230570635. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.