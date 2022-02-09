While Mason Rumney, aged 30, is of no fixed abode, West Yorkshire Police believe he has links to Pontefract, Knottingley and Wakefield and frequents these areas.

A spokesperson said he is wanted for numerous offences, and, in connection with a robbery, burglary and harassment offences committed within Knottingley and Pontefract.

Rumney is described as being white, around five feet, nine inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information on the whereabouts of man wanted for numerous offences.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

