Police hunt this Leeds drug dealer who has escaped from prison

Kearon Tyrone Hunte, aged 32, escaped from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire on Saturday, October 5.

He was serving a six-year sentence for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for any information on Hunte, who is from Chapeltown and has links across West Yorkshire.

Kearon Tyrone Hunte was serving a six-year sentence when he escaped from a Lancashire prison (Photo: WYP)

He is described as black, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 13190512938.