Police hunt this Leeds drug dealer who has escaped from prison
Police are appealing for information to help trace a Leeds drug dealer who has escaped from prison.
Kearon Tyrone Hunte, aged 32, escaped from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire on Saturday, October 5.
He was serving a six-year sentence for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for any information on Hunte, who is from Chapeltown and has links across West Yorkshire.
He is described as black, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 13190512938.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.