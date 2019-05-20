Police hunt for topless man who jumped on a rapid response ambulance in Leeds

Police are trying to identify this man who jumped up and down on a rapid response ambulance in Leeds.

Three men walked past Bramley Ambulance Station at about 11.30pm on Tuesday, May 14.

One man, who can be seen topless in the CCTV images, then proceeded to jump up on the rapid response car.

This caused criminal damage to the vehcicle.

The rapid response vehicles transport specialist paramedics, and due to be able to travel faster than ambulances, are often first on the scene.

Yorkshire Ambulance tweeted an appeal for help in identifying the three men.

It said: "Do you recognise this person? At 11.30pm on Tuesday 14 May, 3 males walked past Bramley Ambulance Station and one proceeded to cause criminal damage to a vehicle by jumping up and down on its roof.

"Call West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting ref 13190246243 if you can help identify them."