It happened at about 6.30pm on July 10 in Smawthorne Park, Castleford.

A man was assaulted during the robbery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Bedford, left, and Kyle Wales, right, who are wanted by West Yorkshire Police (Photo: WYP)

Officers want to speak to John Bedford, 28, of Wakefield, in connection with the robbery.

He is wanted on recall to prison.

Police also want to speak with Kyle Wales, 30, of Castleford, about the same crime.

Anyone who has information about the location of either male or has information about the robbery is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101, or online via the Live Chat, referencing crime number 13220374643.