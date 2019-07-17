Police hunt for teenage girl after cat shot by BB gun

Have your say

Police are searching for a teenage girl after a cat was shot by a BB gun in Yorkshire.

The incident happened on Ridgeway in Eastfield, near Scarborough, on July 11.

Witnesses described seeing a white girl, aged around 14 to 16, walking on the street holding two small BB hand guns.

The girl is described as five foot tall and of slim build, with shoulder length blonde hair which is shaved on the left hand side.

North Yorkshire Police are urging potential witnesses to get in touch to identify the girl.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting crime reference number 12190129180.

