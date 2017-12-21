Police hunt armed robbers who struck at Leeds post office

Police investigations are continuing after an armed robbery at a post office in west Leeds.

A cash in transit driver was attacked by an attacker wielding a hammer and a metal bar as he stopped at the post office in Farsley around 2.10pm on Wednesday.

He escaped unharmed but a cash box was stolen.

It is not known how many attackers were involved but they fled in what is thought to have been a silver Ford Fiesta which still has not been found. No-one has yet been arrested in connection with the incident.