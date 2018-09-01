Police helicopter spots 'top flossing' in Leeds pub after helping officers arrest man

A police helicopter team praised a 'kid flossing in the beer garden' of a pub in Leeds after helping officers make an arrest.

A member of the NPAS Carr Gate's team spoke highly of a kid's flossing skills in the beer garden of the Malt Shovel after helping police arrest a man in Vesper Road, Kirkgate.

The incident involved multiple police being called to reports of a man in possession of two knives in the road.

The man was arrested by officers on the ground.

A spokesman for NPAS Carr Gate said: "1745hrs Kirkstall, Leeds, assist in a suspect search. Areas cleared. And a round of applause to the kid in the beer garden of the Malt Shovel for top flossing!"

It was a busy day for the helicopter team, after the chopper was called out first thing in the morning to help search for a missing person in Middleton, Leeds.

The helicopter helped officers on the ground after a man in a mobility scooter who had gone missing was found stuck in a field.

A quad bike off-road ambulance was mobilised along with several police officers on bikes in order to find and rescue the man with the helicopter team's help.

