Police helicopter searching for missing woman in three Leeds areas tonight

A police helicopter has been out searching in Leeds tonight to support officers in finding a woman.

The NPAS Carr Gate helicopter was over the Morley, Tingley and Meanwood areas after concerns were raised for a woman and a search was begun to find her.

Lisa Sharp, aged 47, is currently missing from Morley, Leeds. She was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesman said: "Lisa Sharp, aged 47, is currently missing from Morley, Leeds and was last seen this afternoon.

"Lisa is a white female, 5ft7, medium build with long blonde hair. Lisa was last seen wearing black leggings and a black coat with a fur hood. Any information please ring 101 and quote 991"

The NPAS Carr Gate helicopter is called all over Yorkshire to support policing operations, find suspects and engage in searches for missing people.

Earlier tonight, the helicopter was also called out to look for the occupants of a 'crashed and stolen vehicle' near the M62.

That incident happened at about 4.45pm and police are still looking for the car's occupants tonight.

A spokesman said: "30/1 1645hrs. Search for the occupants of a crashed and stolen vehicle near to J27 M62 at Birstall. @WYP_RPU continuing enquiries to trace them"