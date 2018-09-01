Police helicopter and multiple officers called to reports of man with two knives in Leeds street

A police helicopter and multiple police cars have been called to a street in Leeds today to arrest a man after reports of a person in possession of knives in public.

West Yorkshire Police officers were called to Vesper Road in Leeds following reports of a man in public in possession of two knives at about 5-6pm today (Saturday).

Police arrived with backup from the force helicopter overheard and located the 23-year-old.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after handing himself into police at the scene.

No-one was injured during the incident.

These photos were sent in by reader Joanna Wilk in our Leeds Crime & Incidents Facebook Group