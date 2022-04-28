Police have 'serious concerns' for welfare of missing Leeds man

Bede Chapman, 32, is described as being of slim build and about six feet tall and is said to be wearing a chequered jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

It is possible he may have made or may be making his way to Harrogate in a black Renault Twingo with a registration plate beginning LG58.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say Bede could have been on his way to Harrogate.

There are serious concerns for his welfare and enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.