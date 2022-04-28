Police have 'serious concerns' for welfare of missing Leeds man

Police are appealing for information on a man who has been reported missing from Armley in Leeds.

By Richard Beecham
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 5:20 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 5:23 pm

Bede Chapman, 32, is described as being of slim build and about six feet tall and is said to be wearing a chequered jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

It is possible he may have made or may be making his way to Harrogate in a black Renault Twingo with a registration plate beginning LG58.

Police say Bede could have been on his way to Harrogate.

There are serious concerns for his welfare and enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 0717 of 28 April.