Police hand out fines and issue warning to drivers parking on pavements in Leeds

Police have handed out fines to drivers parking on the pavement in Leeds - and have issued a warning that the behaviour will not be tolerated.

West Yorkshire Police say they have been made aware of issues on Church Lane in Cross Gates.

Cars have been parking on the pavement, blocking the footpath as a result.

Drivers have been warned that parking on pavements 'amounts to an obstruction' and results in a fine.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers have been made aware of issues on Church Lane, Crossgates where vehicles have been blocking the footpath.

"Can we remind drivers that this amounts to an obstruction and will result in a fixed penalty ticket being issued."

A police fine is £60, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days. A council fine is £70, reduced to £35 if paid within the same timeframe.