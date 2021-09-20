Police guarding scene after woman is seriously sexually assaulted in Leeds city centre
Police are investigating after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted in Leeds city centre at the weekend.
A scene is in place in Great George Street this afternoon (Monday).
Officers received a report of the assault on a woman, which happened between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning.
Staff from the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are investigating.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The scene is in relation to a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman that occurred at some point between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning.
"Leeds District Safeguarding Unit is continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances."
