A scene is in place in Great George Street this afternoon (Monday).

Officers received a report of the assault on a woman, which happened between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning.

Staff from the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are investigating.

Great George Street (photo: Google).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The scene is in relation to a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman that occurred at some point between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning.

"Leeds District Safeguarding Unit is continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances."