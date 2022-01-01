Police guard cordon outside Stone Roses Bar in Leeds after assault during New Year's celebrations
Police are guarding a cordon outside the Stone Roses Bar in Leeds following an assault during New Year’s celebrations.
A small area of Lower Briggate outside the venue has been taped off for police investigations after the incident.
Bars and clubs were packed full of revellers celebrating the New Year last night, with fireworks let off across the city to mark the start of 2022.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire police confirmed a minor assault had taken place on Lower Briggate, but could not give further details at this time.
